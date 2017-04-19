Man Indicted In Motel Shooting That Wounded 7

(AP) – A West Texas grand jury has indicted a 23-year-old man on charges that he opened fire on a group of people standing on a motel balcony, wounding seven of them.

The Lubbock County jury on Tuesday indicted Adrian Vicente Castillo on a count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing bodily injury. The charge carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.

Authorities say Castillo was leaving a Lubbock bar April 3 when he began arguing with people on the second-story balcony at the nearby motel. The bickering escalated and Castillo pulled a handgun.

The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reports Castillo remains incarcerated at the Lubbock County jail, where he’s also being held on a parole violation. Jail records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.