Man Jailed, Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Toddler
Man Jailed, Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Toddler

Man Jailed, Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Toddler

(AP) — A San Antonio-area man is jailed on a first-degree sexual assault charge after a female toddler he reported had been mauled by a dog was determined by investigators to have been sexually assaulted and stabbed.

isaac-andrew-cardenas
Isaac Andrew Cardenas

Isaac Andrew Cardenas is in Bexar (BAYR) County Jail accused of attacking the child, who police said is not yet 2 years old. Bond for the 23-year-old man is set at $300,000. His attorney didn’t return a telephone message.

A 22-year-old woman described in a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office statement Tuesday as a relative of the child has been charged with injury to a child by omission resulting in serious injury. Her name isn’t found in online jail records.  The child is listed in stable condition at University Hospital after the incident reported Saturday morning.

