Man Jailed Following Deadly DWI Wreck In Mission

A suspected drunk driver has been charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter in the weekend car crash deaths of his brother and the driver of another vehicle in Mission. 28-year-old Mario Alberto Juarez of Penitas was released from the hospital Tuesday, arraigned on the charges, then ordered jailed on bonds totaling $1 million. Mission police say Sunday evening Juarez sped through a red light at Shary Road and Mile 2 North and smashed into another car. His 35-year-old brother riding with him and a woman driving the other vehicle, 40-year-old Cynthia Quiroz, both died of their injuries.