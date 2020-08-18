Man Jailed Following Deadly DWI Wreck In Mission

A suspected drunk driver has been charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter in the weekend car crash deaths of his brother and the driver of another vehicle in Mission. 28-year-old Mario Alberto Juarez was released from the hospital Tuesday, arraigned on the charges, then ordered to jail on bonds totaling $1 million.

Mission police say Sunday evening Juarez sped through a red light at Shary Road and Mile 2 North and smashed into another car. His 36-year-old brother riding him and a 40-year-old woman driving the other vehicle both died of their injuries.