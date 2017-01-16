Home NATIONAL Man Killed After Setting Off Apartment Explosion
Man Killed After Setting Off Apartment Explosion
Man Killed After Setting Off Apartment Explosion

RICE LAKE WISCONSIN MAN SETS OFF EXPLOSION
Man Killed After Setting Off Apartment Explosion

(AP) – Police say a man in a small northwestern Wisconsin community was killed after he followed through on his threat to explode a bomb in his apartment building.   Rice Lake police say 12 to 14 residents were evacuated before the explosion and subsequent fire that destroyed the one-story building Sunday night.

Police Capt. Tracy Hom says one of the officers who responded was hit in the eye by flying glass and was treated on scene.   Hom said Monday that officials received a call about 11 p.m. Sunday from an angry person making threats.  Officers responded and evacuated tenants. Hom says as officers tried to make contact with the man, he set off the explosion. He was the only one in the apartment.  Hom says the man had a history of contact with police.

