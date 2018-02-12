Home LOCAL Man Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver In Progreso
Man Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver In Progreso
Man Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver In Progreso

Man Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver In Progreso

A pickup truck driver is facing an intoxication manslaughter charge in the weekend death of a man walking in Progreso. The victim, 35-year-old Jorge Gerardo Delgadillo, was walking west on Gonzalez Road near Jose Street Saturday when he was struck from behind by the driver of a Chevrolet Avalanche. Delgadillo was killed instantly.

The driver of the Avalanche was arrested on a DWI charge. A DPS investigation is continuing, and the driver could be hit with a more serious charge of intoxication manslaughter.

