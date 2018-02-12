Man Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver In Progreso

A pickup truck driver is facing an intoxication manslaughter charge in the weekend death of a man walking in Progreso. The victim, 35-year-old Jorge Gerardo Delgadillo, was walking west on Gonzalez Road near Jose Street Saturday when he was struck from behind by the driver of a Chevrolet Avalanche. Delgadillo was killed instantly.

The driver of the Avalanche was arrested on a DWI charge. A DPS investigation is continuing, and the driver could be hit with a more serious charge of intoxication manslaughter.