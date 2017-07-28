Home NATIONAL Man Killed In Fair Thrill Ride Wreck Joined Marines Week Ago
Man Killed In Fair Thrill Ride Wreck Joined Marines Week Ago
Man Killed In Fair Thrill Ride Wreck Joined Marines Week Ago

Man Killed In Fair Thrill Ride Wreck Joined Marines Week Ago

(AP) – A high school student who was killed when a thrill ride broke apart at the Ohio State Fair had just signed up with the Marines a week ago.
The 18-year-old’s girlfriend was among seven who were badly injured when the Fire Ball flung riders through the air Wednesday evening.
Tyler Jarrell had just enlisted with the Marines and was set to begin basic training after his high school graduation next year.
The ride’s Dutch manufacturer on Thursday told operators of the same attraction at fairs and festivals worldwide to stop using it until more is learned about what caused the malfunction.
Inspection records and state officials say the Fire Ball had been checked several times and a state permit was issued on Wednesday, the fair’s opening day.

