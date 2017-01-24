Home TEXAS Man Killed In Mall Described As Selfless
Man Killed In Mall Described As Selfless
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

Man Killed In Mall Described As Selfless

0
0
42-year-old Jonathan Murphy
now viewing

Man Killed In Mall Described As Selfless

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION
now playing

Authorities: Marital Dispute Led To Killings, Suicide

greg-abbott-tx-governor
now playing

Abbott Moves To Replace Critical UT Regents

AP262185139284
now playing

Texas Governor Warns Austin Sheriff Over 'Sanctuary Cities'

6d483af2ea4e419699d97a7e35e4c448
now playing

Palestinians Condemn Israeli Settlement Plans

AP347761217084
now playing

Trump To Take Executive Action On Oil Pipelines

Shooting-News-Graphic
now playing

3 Dead After Shooting Outside Atlanta Drive-Thru Restaurant

WireAP_1aee34773c8e4e7f8358839ff9764753_12x5_1600
now playing

Italy Avalanche Death Toll 14

1485234505956
now playing

Push To Save Pacific Rim Trade Deal

Trump_CIA_Director_77275-670×485
now playing

Pence Swears In Pompeo As CIA Director

95cf7621f5cd4e8d90a48ee84d3de490-1020×680
now playing

Trump Budget Pick Mulvaney Faces Senate Hearing

(AP) — The man who was fatally shot after confronting two suspects following a jewelry store robbery at a San Antonio mall is being described by a friend as someone who wouldn’t hesitate to protect his family or others who might be in danger.

Family friend Chris Cercone says 42-year-old Jonathan Murphy had been at the jewelry store with his wife to get their wedding rings cleaned Sunday when the robbery took place.  Police say Murphy tried to stop the robbers outside the jewelry store.  Cercone said Monday that he believes Murphy was looking out for the safety of his wife and others at the store when he confronted the robbers.  Murphy managed sales at a local car dealership and lived in Cibolo, northeast of San Antonio.

Related posts:

  1. Mission Woman Struck By Van, Killed
  2. Authorities: Marital Dispute Led To Killings, Suicide
  3. The Latest: White House Edits Melania Trump’s Official Bio
  4. Man Charged With His Mother’s Death
Related Posts
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

Authorities: Marital Dispute Led To Killings, Suicide

jsalinas 0
greg-abbott-tx-governor

Abbott Moves To Replace Critical UT Regents

jsalinas 0
AP262185139284

Texas Governor Warns Austin Sheriff Over ‘Sanctuary Cities’

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video