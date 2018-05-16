Home LOCAL Man Killed In Suspected Drunk Driving Wreck In Weslaco
Man Killed In Suspected Drunk Driving Wreck In Weslaco
Man Killed In Suspected Drunk Driving Wreck In Weslaco

Man Killed In Suspected Drunk Driving Wreck In Weslaco

A Sullivan City woman has been jailed in the suspected drunken driving death of a man early this morning in Weslaco. 28-year-old Franshely Salinas is charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault in the crash that killed a 28-year-old man.

Police say Salinas veered off the main lanes of westbound I-2 and slammed into a vehicle parked on the shoulder. A passenger was thrown out of the vehicle by the force of the collision. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Salinas was ordered jailed on bonds totaling 250-thousand dollars.

