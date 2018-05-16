Man Killed In Suspected Drunk Driving Wreck In Weslaco

A Sullivan City woman has been jailed in the suspected drunken driving death of a man early this morning in Weslaco. 28-year-old Franshely Salinas is charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault in the crash that killed a 28-year-old man.

Police say Salinas veered off the main lanes of westbound I-2 and slammed into a vehicle parked on the shoulder. A passenger was thrown out of the vehicle by the force of the collision. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Salinas was ordered jailed on bonds totaling 250-thousand dollars.