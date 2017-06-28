Home NATIONAL Man Linked To Oklahoma Monument’s Destruction
Man Linked To Oklahoma Monument’s Destruction
NATIONAL
0

Man Linked To Oklahoma Monument’s Destruction

0
0
OKLAHOMA 10 COMMANDEMENTS DESTRUCTION-1
now viewing

Man Linked To Oklahoma Monument’s Destruction

GAVEL
now playing

More Valley Cities Propose Suing Texas Over SB4

President Maduro
now playing

Haley Warns Of Stronger Crackdown In Venezuela

TRAVEL BAN
now playing

Officials Finalizing Criteria For Travel Ban

Healthcare_reform
now playing

Trump Promises 'big surprise' On Health Care

IMMIGRATION
now playing

Trump Urges Passage Of House Immigration Bills

PRISON GENERIC
now playing

Mexican Cartel Leader, 34, Gets 7 Life Terms In US Prison

CYBER ATTACKS
now playing

Cyberattackers Made Only $10,000

Brian Karem
now playing

White House Reporter Says He's Tired Of Being Bullied

MICHAEL P MCCARTHY
now playing

Mom's Boyfriend Gets Life In Killing Of Girl Dubbed Baby Doe

IVANKA TRUMP
now playing

China Frees 3 Activists Who Probed Ivanka Trump Supplier

(AP) – A sheriff’s department spokesman in Oklahoma says a man arrested in the destruction of Arkansas’ Ten Commandments monument is the same man who crashed his vehicle into Oklahoma’s monument in 2014.

Michael Tate Reed

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mark Opgrande tells The Associated Press that Michael Tate Reed of Van Buren, Arkansas, was arrested in October 2014 in the destruction of Oklahoma’s Ten Commandments monument at the state Capitol.  Reed was taken to hospital in Oklahoma for mental health treatment and never formally charged in that case.

Authorities believe the 32-year-old Reed drove his vehicle into Arkansas’ Ten Commandments monument early Wednesday, smashing it to pieces. A Facebook Live video shot early Wednesday and posted on an account belonging to a Michael Reed appears to show the destruction of the monument.

Related posts:

  1. Police Fatally Shoot Man In Domestic Violence Case
  2. Appeals Court Rejects Appeal From Condemned San Antonio Man
  3. South Texas Man, 57, Gets 30 Years For 11th DWI Conviction
  4. Strangers Buy Car For Texas Man Who Walked Miles To Work
Related Posts
TRAVEL BAN

Officials Finalizing Criteria For Travel Ban

jsalinas 0
Healthcare_reform

Trump Promises ‘big surprise’ On Health Care

jsalinas 0
IMMIGRATION

Trump Urges Passage Of House Immigration Bills

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video