Man Linked To Saudi Prince At Consulate When Writer Vanished

(AP) – A pro-government Turkish newspaper has published surveillance video images showing a man who previously traveled with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s entourage to the United States walking into the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul before writer Jamal Khashoggi vanished there.
The Sabah newspaper’s report on Thursday shows the man also later outside the Saudi consul general’s home, checking out of a Turkish hotel and leaving Turkey on Oct. 2.
Images shot by the Houston Chronicle later distributed by The Associated Press show the same man was in Prince Mohammed’s entourage when he visited a Houston subdivision in April to see rebuilding efforts after Hurricane Harvey.
The AP couldn’t immediately verify the man’s identity. Saudi Arabia has not responded to repeated requests for comment from the AP over recent days, including Thursday.

