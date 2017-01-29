Home WORLD Man Mauled By Tiger, Killed At Eastern China Resort
Man Mauled By Tiger, Killed At Eastern China Resort
Man Mauled By Tiger, Killed At Eastern China Resort

Man Mauled By Tiger, Killed At Eastern China Resort

(AP) — A tiger-mauling death at a Chinese zoo is under investigation by local authorities who say the victim climbed a fence into the tiger’s enclosure.  The attack occurred Saturday at a resort on Dongqian Lake in eastern China’s Zhejiang province.

A local government statement says the victim, identified only by his surname of Zhang, climbed a fence with a friend instead of buying tickets.  Zhang entered the tiger enclosure and was attacked by a tiger.  A photo shared on Chinese social media appears to show Zhang lying next to the tiger. Zhang died later in a hospital.  State television reported the tiger was shot dead by local police, and three others nearby were dispersed using firecrackers.

