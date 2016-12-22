Home TEXAS Man Once Convicted Of Killing 4 Loses Appeal For State Money
(AP) – A Texas appeals court has upheld a lower court ruling blocking a man from collecting nearly $720,000 in state money intended to pay people wrongfully convicted of crimes.  Robert Springsteen was in prison for nine years, including time on death row, for the infamous killings of four teenage girls at an Austin yogurt shop in 1991. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals in 2006 overturned his conviction.

Springsteen’s lawsuit to have him declared innocent was dismissed by a state district judge in 2014 and the 3rd Texas Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld that ruling.  The Austin American Statesman reports appeals court Judge Bob Pemberton wrote Springsteen can’t be considered actually innocent because he hasn’t received a full pardon based on innocence and because prosecutors haven’t deemed him innocent.

