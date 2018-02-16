Home NATIONAL Man Pleads Guilty In Russia Probe
Man Pleads Guilty In Russia Probe
Man Pleads Guilty In Russia Probe

Man Pleads Guilty In Russia Probe

(AP) – A California man has pleaded guilty to unwittingly selling bank accounts to Russians meddling in the US elections.

Richard Pinedo of Santa Paula pleaded guilty earlier this month to using stolen identities to set up bank accounts that were then used by the Russians. A Justice Department spokeswoman says Pinedo did not know at the time he was dealing with Russians.

The plea deal is the third in special counsel Robert Mueller’s continuing Russia probe. It was revealed the same day prosecutors charged 13 Russians and three Russian companies with an extensive scheme to meddle in the U.S. elections.

