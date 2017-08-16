Home NATIONAL Man Recounts Pushing Fiancee Away From Car During Protest
(AP) – With tires screeching and bodies flying, Marcus Martin shoved his fiancee out of the way of a car charging through a crowd of peaceful protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Marcus Martin was promptly hit and upended by the car as it plowed through the crowd. Flat on his back with a broken leg, he says he experienced several minutes of terror as he thought: “Please don’t let her be dead.”

Marissa Blair was OK, and Martin’s upended body was captured in a photograph as he tumbled over the crashing car that ended up killing Heather Heyer, a friend who had been marching with Blair and Martin. Nineteen others were injured.  Kimberly Martin, Marcus’ mother, says she thanks God her son survived. Still, she says she’s pained by Heyer’s death.

