Man Rescues Grandson, 3, Who Fell Into Water Well

(AP) – Authorities in East Texas say a 3-year-old boy has been rescued by his grandfather after falling about 30 feet into a water well.  Firefighters in Van, about 70 miles (112.65 kilometers) east of Dallas, were called to the property but the child already had been retrieved from the well by the time they arrived.  No one was seriously hurt. Names of the two haven’t been released.

Fire officials say when a cover over the well crumbled Saturday and the boy fell in, the child’s grandfather fortunately was nearby, went into the well and was able to get him out.  They also say while the grandfather’s actions were heroic, they advised against such a solo effort because the prospect of two people possibly trapped would only complicate the work of rescuers.

