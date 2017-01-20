Man Reunites With Wife, Son After Avalanche

(AP) – An Italian man has been joyfully reunited with his wife and son after those two were rescued from hotel buried by an avalanche. Giampiero Parete had been spared Wednesday’s avalanche because it had struck when he was out getting medicine in his car for wife, Adriana. She and son Gianfilippo, 8, were safely extracted from the snow-covered debris on Friday.

Rescuers said the mother indicated her 6-year-old daughter Ludovica was also alive amid the debris nearby and rescue workers immediately set to work to find her, too. Italian media said Parete and wife and son hugged at Pescara hospital, where the woman and child were taken, apparently in good condition. He had sounded the alarm with telephone calls after the avalanche struck hours after the area was rocked by strong earthquakes.