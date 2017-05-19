Man Sentenced In More Than Decade-Old Murder Of Longtime Valley Educator

Life in prison – the punishment given to the man who killed a longtime Valley educator more than 11 years ago. 62-year-old Arturo Noe Sanchez had been stabbed to death in his downtown McAllen home a few days before Christmas in 2005. But it took five years for investigators to get the break they needed to lead them to his killer – Claudio Alberto Morales.

It took another three years to bring Morales to Hidalgo County, and three years after that to put him on trial. Morales had been in federal custody on separate charges at the time he was identified as Sanchez’ killer.

Last month, Morales was found guilty of the murder. Sanchez had been an educator with the Edinburg school district for nearly 40 years.

Photo courtesy of McAllen Police Dept.