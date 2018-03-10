Man Sentenced To 80 Years In Traffic Deaths Of 2

(AP) – A Houston man has been sentenced to 80 years in prison for killing a military veteran and a 6-year-old boy in separate traffic collisions he caused while under the influence of drugs.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement that 38-year-old Blaine Boudreaux was sentenced Tuesday after a jury earlier found him guilty of murder. Authorities say Boudreaux was under the influence of drugs in April 2015 when he crashed his pickup truck four times in two hours.

In one instance, Boudreaux struck a Vietnam veteran who was pushing a shopping cart while looking for scrap metal. Boudreaux later struck a car carrying the 6-year-old child, who was traveling home to Pasadena with his mother. Authorities say Boudreaux has a history of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.