Home TEXAS Man Sentenced To 80 Years In Traffic Deaths Of 2
Man Sentenced To 80 Years In Traffic Deaths Of 2
TEXAS
0

Man Sentenced To 80 Years In Traffic Deaths Of 2

0
0
PRISON JAIL
now viewing

Man Sentenced To 80 Years In Traffic Deaths Of 2

prison
now playing

One-Time Police Lieutenant Going To Prison For Role In Valley Drug Trafficking Scheme

Fred Trump
now playing

NY Times: Trump Got $413M From His Dad, Much From Tax Dodges

INDONESIA FLOOD DAMAGE
now playing

President Arrives In Hard-Hit City To See Damage

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Lawyer Slams Trump For Mocking Ford At Rally

Chimene Onyeri
now playing

Man Gets Life Imprisonment For Attempt To Kill Judge

FACEBOOK
now playing

Lawsuit Accuses Facebook Of Enabling Human Traffickers

ROBOT DOLL
now playing

Ordinance Change Would Likely Stop Robot Brothel

Border+patrol33
now playing

Customs Agents Help Mom Deliver Baby At Border Crossing

BORDER PATROL
now playing

Border Agent Assaulted Near Brownsville

donna lake
now playing

EPA Announces Remediation Plan For PCB-Contaminated Donna Lake

(AP) – A Houston man has been sentenced to 80 years in prison for killing a military veteran and a 6-year-old boy in separate traffic collisions he caused while under the influence of drugs.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement that 38-year-old Blaine Boudreaux was sentenced Tuesday after a jury earlier found him guilty of murder.  Authorities say Boudreaux was under the influence of drugs in April 2015 when he crashed his pickup truck four times in two hours.

In one instance, Boudreaux struck a Vietnam veteran who was pushing a shopping cart while looking for scrap metal. Boudreaux later struck a car carrying the 6-year-old child, who was traveling home to Pasadena with his mother.  Authorities say Boudreaux has a history of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Related posts:

  1. Woman Hurt After Falling Out Of Drunk Driver’s Truck
  2. McAllen Offers Traffic Ticket Amnesty Program
  3. Man Gets Life Imprisonment For Attempt To Kill Judge
  4. Man Found Wrapped In Bedsheets Identified As Salvadoran Immigrant
Related Posts
Chimene Onyeri

Man Gets Life Imprisonment For Attempt To Kill Judge

jsalinas 0
FACEBOOK

Lawsuit Accuses Facebook Of Enabling Human Traffickers

jsalinas 0
ROBOT DOLL

Ordinance Change Would Likely Stop Robot Brothel

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video