A man remains hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit by a Palmhurst police unit in McAllen.

The SUV struck the man mid-morning Tuesday at the intersection of North Taylor Road and Buddy Owens Boulevard – near the boundary between McAllen and Palmhurst. The officer remained at the scene while the man was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries aren’t yet known.

Authorities say they are still investigating the circumstances of the accident.