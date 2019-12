A pregnant mother and her unborn child are dead after the baby’s father shot the woman on Christmas Day. San Antonio police say the 27-year-old suspect, who is reportedly the woman’s ex-boyfriend, then shot and wounded himself.

Officers say the 24-year-old woman’s other two kids, ages six and two, were present when the shooting took place at a home near Loop 1604 and Bandera. The suspect is in the hospital in serious condition.