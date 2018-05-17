Man Shoots Ex-Wife’s 3 Children, Her Boyfriend Dead

(AP) – Authorities say a man walked into a rural North Texas home and shot his ex-wife’s three children and her boyfriend dead before killing himself.

Denton County sheriff’s Capt. Orlando Hinojosa says the gunman also shot his ex-wife, but she survived and is receiving hospital treatment. Hinojosa said he didn’t know her condition but he didn’t think her wounds were life-threatening.

The crime scene is in Ponder, a town of about 2,000 residents about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Dallas. Hinojosa said he had no ages or identities of the dead and wounded.