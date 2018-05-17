Home TEXAS Man Shoots Ex-Wife’s 3 Children, Her Boyfriend Dead
Man Shoots Ex-Wife’s 3 Children, Her Boyfriend Dead
TEXAS
0

Man Shoots Ex-Wife’s 3 Children, Her Boyfriend Dead

0
0
PONDER TEXAS MAN SHOOTS EX 3 KIDS AND BOYFRIEND
now viewing

Man Shoots Ex-Wife’s 3 Children, Her Boyfriend Dead

HOT CAR DEATH CHILD DEATH
now playing

Months-Old Baby Dies After Forgotten In Hot Parked Car

GINA HASPEL CIA
now playing

Senate Confirms Gina Haspel As New CIA Director

arrest187
now playing

Losing Candidate Among 6 Charged In Election Night Fight In Port Isabel

VENEZUELA ELECTIONS PEOPLE NOT CONCERNED
now playing

Grave Crisis Drives Apathy In Venezuelan Election

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

WH Says Trump Referring To MS-13, Not Immigrants

CALIFORNIA EXPLOSION
now playing

Man Arrested In Blast Probe Worked On Rockets

EBOLA
now playing

Ebola Spreads To City, Entering 3 Health Zones In Congo

MEGHAN MARKLE WEDDING AND HER FATHER
now playing

Markle's Father Will Not Attend Her Wedding

policelights_1500806570367_10111519_ver1_0
now playing

Boy, 13, Reports He Was Abducted From Bus Stop, Attacked

MOUNT OLIVE NEW JERSEY BUS CRASH WITH DUMP TRUCK-2
now playing

2 Killed In Crash Of School Bus, Dump Truck

(AP) – Authorities say a man walked into a rural North Texas home and shot his ex-wife’s three children and her boyfriend dead before killing himself.

Denton County sheriff’s Capt. Orlando Hinojosa says the gunman also shot his ex-wife, but she survived and is receiving hospital treatment. Hinojosa said he didn’t know her condition but he didn’t think her wounds were life-threatening.

The crime scene is in Ponder, a town of about 2,000 residents about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Dallas.  Hinojosa said he had no ages or identities of the dead and wounded.

Related posts:

  1. Man Killed In Suspected Drunk Driving Wreck In Weslaco
  2. Suspect’s Fourth Drunk Driving Arrest Claims Mercedes Mother’s Life
  3. Local Children’s Book Author Teresa Stern
  4. Iran Protests Have Violent Night; At Least 12 Dead Overall
Related Posts
HOT CAR DEATH CHILD DEATH

Months-Old Baby Dies After Forgotten In Hot Parked Car

jsalinas 0
policelights_1500806570367_10111519_ver1_0

Boy, 13, Reports He Was Abducted From Bus Stop, Attacked

jsalinas 0
arrest made

Bartender Arrested In Fatal Drunken Driving Case

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video