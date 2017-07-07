Home TEXAS Man Shot By Police At Airport Sentenced To Probation
Man Shot By Police At Airport Sentenced To Probation
TEXAS
0

Man Shot By Police At Airport Sentenced To Probation

0
0
gavel_gettyimages-144096770
now viewing

Man Shot By Police At Airport Sentenced To Probation

RUSSIAN ELECTION HACKING
now playing

Russia Say Trump Accepts Putin's Meddling Denial

trafficking
now playing

Chicago Teen Rescued From 2 Houston Sex Traffickers

GAVEL AND GAY ADOPTION LAW
now playing

Activists Want Gay Spousal Benefits Halted Amid Case

GUNS ON CAMPUS.PKNG
now playing

Judge Tosses Texas Professors' Lawsuit Over Guns On Campus

WELL FARGO BANK MAN DIES DURING STANDOFF
now playing

Man Dies After Bank Standoff With Police

Maria Isabel Garduno-Martinez KILLED HER 4 CHILDREN AND HUSBAND
now playing

Mom Charged In Kids' Deaths In Country Illegally

Rex Tillerson
now playing

Tillerson Cites Cooperation Between US, Russia

TRUMP PUTIN
now playing

Tillerson: Trump, Putin Had 'positive chemistry'

Plane Fire Chicago
now playing

Passenger Chaos After American Engine Explosion, Fire

PATRICK OLIVER
now playing

Father Of Child Killed In Boating Accident Dies

(AP) – A man shot at a Dallas airport after threatening police with rocks has been sentenced to 10 years’ probation.

Shawn Diamond pleaded guilty last month to felony aggravated assault of a public servant. Diamond reached a plea agreement and was released from county jail the following day.

Court documents show police shot the 30-year-old several times while trying to stop a dispute between Diamond and his ex-girlfriend. Diamond was throwing rocks at her car and hitting it with a traffic cone. The June 10, 2016, disturbance at the Dallas Love Field terminal caused a lockdown of the airport and hours of delays.

Under the plea deal, Diamond is forbidden to contact his ex-girlfriend during his probation and must participate in an anger management program.

Related posts:

  1. 6-Year Prison Term For Los Fresnos Man On Child Porn Charge
  2. Man Dies After Bank Standoff With Police
  3. Records Reveals San Juan Mayor Garza Was Fired From Probation Job
  4. Counterfeit Currency Seized, Edinburg Man Arrested
Related Posts
trafficking

Chicago Teen Rescued From 2 Houston Sex Traffickers

jsalinas 0
GAVEL AND GAY ADOPTION LAW

Activists Want Gay Spousal Benefits Halted Amid Case

jsalinas 0
GUNS ON CAMPUS.PKNG

Judge Tosses Texas Professors’ Lawsuit Over Guns On Campus

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video