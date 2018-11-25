Home TEXAS Man Shot, Wounded By Police
Man Shot, Wounded By Police
TEXAS
Man Shot, Wounded By Police

(AP) – Authorities say a 34-year-old man was shot by police in North Texas after pointing a shotgun at officers.  Grand Prairie police on Saturday identified the man as Daniel Benitez and say he is expected to survive. A department statement says officers were dispatched early Saturday in regards to a person with a weapon at a Grand Prairie residence, where Benitez came out of the home holding a shotgun and a child.

Authorities say the child was released to police uninjured and the man went back into the residence, then came out pointing the firearm at police. The officers fired their weapons, hitting Benitez.  The department says witness told officers that Benitez intended to commit “suicide by cop.” The agency statement did not say how many officers opened fire.

Related posts:

  1. Protesters March After Death Of Man Who Wasn’t Mall Shooter
  2. Man Dies After Arrest By Houston Police Following Attack
  3. Indian Police Map Area Of Island Where US Man Was Killed
  4. Syrian Officials: More Than 100 Wounded In Chemical Attack
