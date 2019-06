Harlingen police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a suspected jewel thief.

Police are looking for a man who grabbed a tray of gold necklaces, valued at $10,000, from a kiosk at Valley Vista Mall, ran out, and fled in a white SUV. It happened at about 6:15 Friday evening. A security camera picture of the suspect is on our KURV Facebook page.

If you have any information on him, you’re urged to call the Harlingen-area CrimeStoppers line at 425-8477.