Home NATIONAL Man Suspected Of Defrauding More Than 1,000 Walmart Stores
Man Suspected Of Defrauding More Than 1,000 Walmart Stores
NATIONAL
0

Man Suspected Of Defrauding More Than 1,000 Walmart Stores

0
0
636647059119364854-GetImage
now viewing

Man Suspected Of Defrauding More Than 1,000 Walmart Stores

Europe_Migrants_Far_Right_98408
now playing

The Latest: French Far-Right Leader Against Refugee Offer

ny-1529192287-3gh45bglt2-snap-image
now playing

17 Killed In Stampede After Brawl At Crowded Caracas Club

0615-en-immigration-cordes-1592011-640x360_1529168472135_11935903_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Houston Warehouse Eyed As Shelter For Immigrant Children

C0E85153-FDDF-4EB8-B20A-BB623EC87A40_w1023_r1_s
now playing

Congressman: Youth Shelter Reflects Flawed Immigration Plan

actor-says-husbands-tesla-car-shot-flame
now playing

Actor Says Husband's Tesla Car Shot Flames In Traffic

Green+Card+Detainee+Pic
now playing

Chinese Immigrant With American Family Fears Deportation

sci-academy-810×540
now playing

DC's Public Schools Go From Success Story To Cautionary Tale

35c493fe-7823-402e-ba45-f1de26bb52b1-large16x9_1280x720_80329B00PCVUE
now playing

Permian Basin In Texas To Double Crude Oil Volumes By 2023

e1c0765b112443f6a3690f90466efc84
now playing

Spain's King Gets Key To New Orleans For 300th Anniversary

front
now playing

American Greetings Apologizes For 'Baby Daddy' Card

(AP) – Authorities say a man suspected of making fraudulent returns at more than 1,000 Walmart stores across the U.S. has been arrested in Arizona.

The Yuma Police Department says 23-year-old Thomas Frudaker was apprehended Wednesday after store employees noticed a suspicious transaction and contacted police.

Police spokeswoman Edith Ruiz says Frudaker went to return a computer from which police believe he had removed certain parts. She says investigators suspect Frudaker made a similar return that day at a different Yuma store.

Ruiz says they also suspect Frudaker pulled the same scam at hundreds of stores over an 18-month period. Police estimate the returns cost Walmart about $1.3 million.

Frudacker is at the Yuma County Detention Center on multiple charges, including fraudulent schemes. Records do not list an attorney.

Related posts:

  1. DHS: About 2,000 Minors Separated From Families
  2. Suspected Drunk Driving Wreck Kills 1 In Brownsville
  3. Border Patrol Investigating After SUV Seen Striking Man
  4. Ex-US Navy Man Sentenced For Taking Classified Information
Related Posts
actor-says-husbands-tesla-car-shot-flame

Actor Says Husband’s Tesla Car Shot Flames In Traffic

Danny Castillon 0
Green+Card+Detainee+Pic

Chinese Immigrant With American Family Fears Deportation

Danny Castillon 0
sci-academy-810×540

DC’s Public Schools Go From Success Story To Cautionary Tale

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video