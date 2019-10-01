Man To Stand Trial In DWI Death of Sheriff’s Dispatcher

A trial date has been set for the man charged in the drunk driving death of a Hidalgo County sheriff’s dispatcher late last year. 275th District Court Judge Marla Cuellar Tuesday ordered Orlando Zuniga Rodriguez to stand trial January 27th, after prosecutors and defense attorneys failed in attempts to negotiate a plea agreement. The 20-year-old Rodriguez will go on trial on five charges – including intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault – for a violent wreck that killed 29-year-old Sandra Coronado. Coronado was driving on I69C on her way to work early the morning of December 9th when her SUV was broadsided by Rodriguez’s pickup truck that had barreled onto the freeway from a side street. Rodriguez was found to have been under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.