A man points at President Donald Trump after he tossed his cellphone toward the stage as Trump arrived to speak to the annual meeting of the National Rifle Association, Friday, April 26, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) – A man was removed from the audience at President Donald Trump’s speech to the National Rifle Association after tossing his cellphone toward the stage.

The phone flew toward one side of the lectern as Trump was approaching from the other side. The president proceeded with his speech without delay. Witnesses said the man appeared to be a supporter of the president.

AP Youtube video