Man Upset Over Take-Out Beer Ban Shoots At Houston Officer

(AP) – A Houston police officer has avoided serious injury after an angry restaurant customer shot at him when he told the man he couldn’t take his beer outside.

Authorities say two customers carrying their drinks were stopped early Sunday by the officer outside the southwest Houston restaurant. The officer told them they couldn’t have an open container outside the restaurant.

The Houston Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2oP8dMa ) reports the men left without their beer but one of them opened fire on the officer as they were driving away.

The shots missed as both men fled.

