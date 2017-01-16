Home TEXAS Man Wanted For Milwaukee Slayings In July Arrested In Texas
Man Wanted For Milwaukee Slayings In July Arrested In Texas
TEXAS
0

Man Wanted For Milwaukee Slayings In July Arrested In Texas

0
0
HANDCUFFS JAIL
now viewing

Man Wanted For Milwaukee Slayings In July Arrested In Texas

GUANTANAMO BAY PRISONERS GEN SMALL
now playing

Oman Says It Accepts 10 Guantanamo Bay Inmates At US Request

624422800-donald-trump-bedminster
now playing

Trump Fires Back At CIA Chief On Twitter

SEVERE WEATHER GENERIC
now playing

Storm Damages More Than 30 Homes In Small Texas City

CRIME SCENE SHOOTING
now playing

Homicide Investigators Probe Shooting Death Of Apparent Burglar

auto deadly fatal crash-3
now playing

Harlingen Man Charged In Wreck That Killed Two Pharr Sisters

vip spa
now playing

Harlingen Police Say Spa Was A Front For Prostitution

city of brownsville
now playing

Brownsville To Mull Plastic Bag Ordinance Without An Environmental Fee

HIDDEN FIGURES
now playing

'Hidden Figures' Keeps Orbit At Top; Affleck, Scorsese Flop

VELMA AIKEN PARENT OF TEEN STOLEN AT BIRTH
now playing

SC Teen Abducted As A Florida Newborn Meets Birth Parents

MEXICAN TUNNELS MEXICO TUNNELS
now playing

Officials: Unfilled Border Tunnels In Mexico A Security Risk

(AP) – A man placed on the FBI’s list of 10 most-wanted fugitives after authorities said he killed two men in Milwaukee has been arrested in Texas.

 The FBI says 24-year-old Terry A.D. Strickland was arrested in El Paso. He was booked Sunday into the El Paso County jail, where records didn’t list an attorney for him.
Strickland has been charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

 Officials said Strickland was among a group of men arguing in front of a Milwaukee home July 17. Witnesses saw him go inside the house, emerge with a gun and fire into the small crowd. Officials said Strickland then fatally shot a man who was on the ground before fatally shooting another man in the head.

Related posts:

  1. Man Wanted For Milwaukee Slayings In July Arrested In Texas
  2. Woman Arrested After Fatally Running Over Man; Watch Video
  3. Homicide Investigators Probe Shooting Death Of Apparent Burglar
  4. Texas Man Transporting Rescue Dogs To Colorado Dies In Crash
Related Posts
SEVERE WEATHER GENERIC

Storm Damages More Than 30 Homes In Small Texas City

Fred Cruz 0
CRIME SHOOTING SCENE

Police Kill Man Who Fired Gun Outside Austin Church

jsalinas 0
PEPPER SPRAY

Pepper Spray Released In El Paso School; 20 People Treated

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video