Man Was Feuding With Grandmother Before Standoff

(AP) – A feud between a man and his grandmother over his girlfriend exploded into violence that ultimately led to him taking hostages inside a Los Angeles supermarket.

Charlene Egland told The Associated Press Sunday that her cousin, Gene Evin Atkins, had been fighting with his grandmother over his girlfriend living in her home for several weeks before Saturday’s shooting. Authorities say Atkins shot his grandmother, Mary Elizabeth Madison, seven times and wounded his girlfriend.

Egland says Madison asked Atkins to turn off the television before she heard a series of gunshots at the family’s South Los Angeles home. Police said Atkins stole his grandmother’s car and led officers on a pursuit before crashing in front of a Trader Joe’s in Silver Lake. He then ran into the store and took hostages during a three-hour standoff.