Man Wearing Fake Bomb Stabs 2 In London And Is Shot To Death

Police forensic officers work near a car at the scene after a stabbing incident in Streatham London, England, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. London police officers shot and killed a suspect after at least two people were stabbed Sunday in what authorities are investigating as a terror attack. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

(AP) – London authorities say a man with a fake bomb strapped to his body stabbed two people in a “terrorism-related” attack on the street before he was shot to death by police. One stabbing victim was hospitalized with life-threatening wounds.

The bloodshed took place Sunday in the city’s Streatham section, marking a departure from previous attacks that took place near world-famous landmarks in central London such as London Bridge and the Houses of Parliament.

Investigators are giving no immediate details on the assailant but say the attack was related to Islamic extremism.