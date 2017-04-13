Home TEXAS Man Who Assumed Dead Baby’s ID Regrets Judgment
Man Who Assumed Dead Baby’s ID Regrets Judgment
TEXAS
0

Man Who Assumed Dead Baby’s ID Regrets Judgment

0
0
IDENTITY THEFT
now viewing

Man Who Assumed Dead Baby’s ID Regrets Judgment

COURT JUDGE GAVEL
now playing

2nd Teen Convicted Of Conspiracy In Fatal Fight

POLICE SIREND CRIME SCENE SMALL PIC
now playing

4 Bodies Found In New York Park Near Area Of Gang Violence

FAST AND FURIOUS BORDER HIT MAN KILLLED
now playing

Mexico Confirms Arrest In Border Patrol Killing

Trump_China_03499.jpg-06ee4
now playing

The Best People? More Questions About Trump Hires' Ties

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Resigns
now playing

Japan PM: North Korea May Be Capable Of Sarin-Loaded Missiles

putin_ruso
now playing

Kremlin Says No Positive Shift Yet On Russia-US Ties

UNITED AIRLINES MAN DRAGGED OFF PLANE
now playing

Lawyer Says United Apology was 'staged'

UNITED NATIONS SMALL PIC-2
now playing

UN Votes To End To Haiti Peacekeeping Mission In Mid-October

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo
now playing

Top US Catholic Bishop Plans For Trump Meeting

Limestone County Judge Daniel Burkeen
now playing

Texas County Official Charged With DWI Had Tried Asthma Brew

(AP) – The attorney for a Pennsylvania man charged with stealing the identity of a Texas baby who died in 1972 says her client regrets the poor judgment he used.  Forty-four-year-old Jon Vincent was arrested Monday in Lansdale. Prosecutors say he stole little Nathan Laskocki’s identity so he could start a new life after escaping from a Texas halfway house in 1996.

Laskoski’s aunt discovered the ruse last year when she noticed that Ancestry.com produced records suggesting Nathan was alive. His mother asked the Social Security Administration to investigate.  Vincent’s public defender, Felicia Sarner, says that the identity theft didn’t result in any financial loss and that Vincent “has not been in trouble with the law and has lived a quiet, hard-working life” using the baby’s alias.  He’ll be arraigned May 2.

Related posts:

  1. One Suspect Charged In Deadly Home Invasion
  2. Vehicle Hits, Kills Man In Harlingen
  3. Man Dies After Collapsing At Mission Jail
  4. Head-On Crash Claims Life Of Raymondville Man
Related Posts
Cardinal Daniel DiNardo

Top US Catholic Bishop Plans For Trump Meeting

jsalinas 0
Limestone County Judge Daniel Burkeen

Texas County Official Charged With DWI Had Tried Asthma Brew

jsalinas 0
GAVEL

Judge Testifies Top Prosecutor Threatened Defense Attorney

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video