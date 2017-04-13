Man Who Assumed Dead Baby’s ID Regrets Judgment

(AP) – The attorney for a Pennsylvania man charged with stealing the identity of a Texas baby who died in 1972 says her client regrets the poor judgment he used. Forty-four-year-old Jon Vincent was arrested Monday in Lansdale. Prosecutors say he stole little Nathan Laskocki’s identity so he could start a new life after escaping from a Texas halfway house in 1996.

Laskoski’s aunt discovered the ruse last year when she noticed that Ancestry.com produced records suggesting Nathan was alive. His mother asked the Social Security Administration to investigate. Vincent’s public defender, Felicia Sarner, says that the identity theft didn’t result in any financial loss and that Vincent “has not been in trouble with the law and has lived a quiet, hard-working life” using the baby’s alias. He’ll be arraigned May 2.