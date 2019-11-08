Man Who Claimed Sleepwalking Dream Caused Wife’s Murder Sentenced

The Texas Gulf Coast man who claimed a sleepwalking dream caused him to kill his wife will spend decades in prison.

The Harris County DA’s Office says, on Friday, Raymond Lazarine was given 75 years behind bars . He was convicted Thursday of murder for the 2013 shooting death of Debrah Lazarine. Defense attorneys claimed the man should not be held liable because he didn’t know what he was doing.

Richard Lazarine’s son and stepdaughter testified he was a heavy drinker who was abusive and made threats against their mother.