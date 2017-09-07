Home TEXAS Man Who Died In Skydiving Accident Was Voice Actor
Man Who Died In Skydiving Accident Was Voice Actor
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

Man Who Died In Skydiving Accident Was Voice Actor

0
0
RANDY SCHELL VOICEOVER ACTOR KILLED IN SKY DIVING ACCIDENT
now viewing

Man Who Died In Skydiving Accident Was Voice Actor

JASON BERNAL BOATING ACCIDENT CHARGE
now playing

Texas Man Faces Second Charge In Fatal Boating Accident

LAKE
now playing

Texas Reports 10 Water-Related Deaths During 4th Of July

POLICE CHASE
now playing

Police: Infant Is Passenger In Texas Chase After Robbery

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES
now playing

California Wildfires Send Some 8K People Fleeing

BEAR BLACK BEAR
now playing

Teen Bit In Head By Bear Wakes Up To "crunching sound"

HOUSING
now playing

Black Homeowners Struggle As US Housing Market Recovers

CONGRESS
now playing

Welcome Back, Congress. Health Care, Budget Await Lawmakers

TRUMP
now playing

Trump Backs Off Cybersecurity Unit With Russia

DONALD TRUMP JR
now playing

Report: Trump Jr. Was Promised Damaging Info About Clinton

Rex Tillerson
now playing

Tillerson Gets Oil Industry Award, Says He Misses Colleagues

(AP) – An experienced skydiver who was also a longtime voiceover actor has died after a midair collision during a jump at a Southeast Texas skydiving center.

The Houston-area center, Skydive Spaceland, says in a statement that two seasoned skydivers deployed parachutes normally during a planned group jump on Saturday, but that they later collided and fell to the ground, killing one and injuring the other.

The man who died was identified by his longtime agent as Randy Schell, who worked as a voiceover actor for more than 25 years. Schell’s voice could be heard on commercials for different television shows, including “Fear the Walking Dead,” and for various companies, including Geico.  His agent, Jenny Bosby, on Sunday described Schell as a “generous, spirited man” who mentored many in his industry.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Reports 10 Water-Related Deaths During 4th Of July
  2. Tillerson Gets Oil Industry Award, Says He Misses Colleagues
  3. UN Agency: Survivors Says Some 126 Migrants Died In Wreck
  4. Texas Girl, Man Shot To Death In Drug-Related Investigation
Related Posts
JASON BERNAL BOATING ACCIDENT CHARGE

Texas Man Faces Second Charge In Fatal Boating Accident

jsalinas 0
LAKE

Texas Reports 10 Water-Related Deaths During 4th Of July

jsalinas 0
POLICE CHASE

Police: Infant Is Passenger In Texas Chase After Robbery

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video