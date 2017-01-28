Home TEXAS Man Who Faked Cancer, Took $11K In Aid, Charged With Theft
Man Who Faked Cancer, Took $11K In Aid, Charged With Theft
TEXAS
0

Man Who Faked Cancer, Took $11K In Aid, Charged With Theft

0
0
untitled
now viewing

Man Who Faked Cancer, Took $11K In Aid, Charged With Theft

carrier3
now playing

The Latest: First Would-Be Migrants To US Grounded In Cairo

KJ
now playing

Pope Frets About 'Hemorrhage' Of Priests, Nuns From Church

1024×1024
now playing

The Latest: Man, Son Get Life For Chaining, Raping Girl

Chicago_Police_47410_jpg-21377
now playing

The Latest: Superintendent Says He On Kidney Transplant List

image
now playing

Pence Helps Bring New Energy To Anti-Abortion Rally In DC

core_promo
now playing

Diplomatic Debut: Trump Makes Uneven Entry Onto World Stage

DDDF
now playing

The Latest: Security Chief's High Hopes For Trump-Putin Call

KHKJH
now playing

Nation's only Latina Gov Not Criticizing Trump's Border Wall

FWPD+Viral+Video
now playing

Police Chief Stands By Suspension Of Texas Officer In Video

9218ebeecf6b420aaa47e1a3e151773b
now playing

Refugees Wish More Focus On Syria, Less On Closing US Doors

(AP) – A suburban Dallas teacher’s aide who faked a cancer illness and took more than $11,000 in donations from staff and students for his treatment has been charged with theft.

Mesquite, Texas police said in a statement Friday that Wilkinson Middle School had fund-raisers for 56-year-old Kevin MaBone (MAY’-bone) after he told them last fall he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Administrators became suspicious Monday when MaBone called to say he no longer had cancer but still needed surgery.

It was revealed that the days MaBone had claimed to need cancer treatment coincided with federal court dates in West Virginia, where he earlier pleaded guilty to misappropriation of government funds.

He’s currently in federal custody in Charleston, West Virginia and is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 13.

Related posts:

  1. Federal Judge Again Blocks Texas Fetal Remains Rules
  2. Aide: Bush Could Be Discharged From Hospital This Weekend
  3. Trump Stopping Refugee Processing For Syrians
  4. Texas Governor Says ‘sanctuary’ Jail Will Cost Sheriff Job
Related Posts
FWPD+Viral+Video

Police Chief Stands By Suspension Of Texas Officer In Video

Danny Castillon 0
9218ebeecf6b420aaa47e1a3e151773b

Refugees Wish More Focus On Syria, Less On Closing US Doors

Danny Castillon 0
GAVEL

Federal Judge Again Blocks Texas Fetal Remains Rules

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video