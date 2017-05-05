Man Who Killed Texas Sports Bar Manager Had 2 Guns, 2 Knives

(AP) – Authorities say a man who fatally shot a North Texas sports bar manager before being killed by a customer had come into the restaurant with two loaded guns and two knives.

Arlington police say after 48-year-old James Jones killed Zona Caliente sports bar manager Cesar Perez a customer licensed to carry a handgun fatally shot Jones on Wednesday. Lt. Christopher Cook told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram Thursday that Jones “had the capacity to harm many more people in the business if he wanted to.”

Witnesses told police Jones was yelling and making incoherent statements after walking into the sports bar. Cook says Perez had tried to calm Jones down. Police do not believe Jones and Perez knew each other. Authorities don’t know why Jones was so heavily armed.