Man Who Led Police On High-Speed Chase With Child In Car Identified
Man Who Led Police On High-Speed Chase With Child In Car Identified

Man Who Led Police On High-Speed Chase With Child In Car Identified

Sheriff: Deputies Threatened Before Gunfire That Killed Boy

Beef Products Recalled After Shipment To HEB Stores

Top Texas Speeders Exceed 120 MPH

Woman Busted Trying To Walk Meth Across Border

American Apologizes To Black Athletes For Theft Accusation

Border Agents Help Bring New Life Into The World

Town Hall Meetings Planned To Discuss Hidalgo County Courthouse Project

Prosecutors Demand 12-Year Prison Term For Samsung Heir Lee

Ex-Trooper Charged Had Other Taser Misconduct

Tax-Free No More: Saudi Arabia, UAE To Roll Out VAT In 2018

(Bexar County, TX) — A man arrested after leading troopers on a high-speed chase with his 12-year-old daughter in the car is identified as 29-year-old Guadalupe Cantu. Troopers tried to stop Cantu for a bogus license plate on Christmas Day, but he sped away.

After a chase on I-35, reaching speeds of 120 miles per hour, police stopped the fleeing car with spike strips and arrested Cantu. Officers found drugs and a stolen gun in the car, along with Cantu’s young daughter. Cantu faces a total of ten counts, including drug charges, weapons charges, resisting arrest, and child endangerment.

shooting-investigation

Sheriff: Deputies Threatened Before Gunfire That Killed Boy

RECALL GENERIC

Beef Products Recalled After Shipment To HEB Stores

Top Texas Speeders Exceed 120 MPH

Top Texas Speeders Exceed 120 MPH

