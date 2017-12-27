Man Who Led Police On High-Speed Chase With Child In Car Identified

(Bexar County, TX) — A man arrested after leading troopers on a high-speed chase with his 12-year-old daughter in the car is identified as 29-year-old Guadalupe Cantu. Troopers tried to stop Cantu for a bogus license plate on Christmas Day, but he sped away.

After a chase on I-35, reaching speeds of 120 miles per hour, police stopped the fleeing car with spike strips and arrested Cantu. Officers found drugs and a stolen gun in the car, along with Cantu’s young daughter. Cantu faces a total of ten counts, including drug charges, weapons charges, resisting arrest, and child endangerment.