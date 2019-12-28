Man Who Made 27,000 Crosses For Shooting Victims Is Retiring

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2019, file photo Greg Zanis prepares crosses to place at a makeshift memorial for victims of a mass shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas. The Illinois man who made and delivered more than 27,000 crosses to sites around the U.S., largely to remember victims of gun violence, is stepping away from his ministry but aims to train others to carry it on. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

An Illinois man who made more than 27,000 crosses to commemorate victims of mass shootings across the country is retiring. According to The Beacon-News, Greg Zanis came to realize his Crosses for Losses ministry was beginning to take a personal toll. Zanis has set up crosses for mass shootings for 23 years. He says he reached his breaking point after learning there were two more victims after the mass shooting outside a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Zanis says it’s not the end of his ministry, just the end of him doing it. He hopes to pass it on to an area nonprofit.