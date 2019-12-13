Man Who Threatened Paris Officers With Knife Shot To Death

A police officer carries bags in a tunnel under La Defense business district after a man threatened officers Friday, Dec.13, 2019 in Paris. A man who allegedly lunged at a Paris police patrol with a knife and threatened to kill the officers was shot to death Friday in the French capital's main business district, two police officials told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Paris police officials say a man who threatened a police patrol in the city’s main business district was shot to death. Two police officials told The Associated Press the man lunged at a small group of officers in the La Defense district with a knife, screaming he wanted to kill them. The officers fired using their service weapons and the man died soon after. None of the officers was hurt. Friday’s attack comes two months after a civilian police employee went on a stabbing rampage inside Paris police headquarters and killed four colleagues.