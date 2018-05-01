Home TEXAS Man Who Took Girls Has Violent History
Man Who Took Girls Has Violent History
TEXAS
Man Who Took Girls Has Violent History

(AP) – A Texas man charged with kidnapping the two daughters of a woman found dead in her suburban Austin, Texas, home, is a person of interest in at least one open murder investigation.

Terry Allen Miles

KPLC-TV in Lake Charles, Louisiana, reports that Miles was well-known to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s officials for domestic violence and drug complaints. Sheriff Tony Mancuso says Miles is still a person of interest in an open 2014 homicide investigation.

Louisiana authorities said Miles is on probation on a 2015 domestic violence conviction and on a 2014 conviction for possession of stolen goods.  Mancuso said Sulphur, Louisiana, police had charged Miles with attempted second-degree murder after they say he tried to strangle a woman and stage her suicide. Those charges were dropped after the witness was unable to testify.

