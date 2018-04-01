Home TEXAS Man Who Used Dating App To Assault, Rob Gay Men Gets Prison
Nigel Garrett

(AP) – One of four Texas men accused of using a dating app to assault and rob gay men has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.  Federal prosecutors say 21-year-old Nigel Garrett and three other Dallas-area men were charged with hate crimes, kidnappings, carjackings and using firearms to commit violent crimes.

An 18-count indictment alleges the men arranged meetings at victims’ homes through a social media dating platform for gay men. Investigators say most victims were tied up, assaulted and robbed at gunpoint.

The indictment alleges the suspects are responsible for four home invasions in North Texas, in the cities of Plano, Frisco and Aubrey, over about a three-week period early last year.  Garrett was sentenced Wednesday following a plea agreement. The other three suspects also have pleaded guilty. They’re awaiting sentencing.

