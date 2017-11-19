Home LOCAL Man With Knife Shot By Edinburg Police
Man With Knife Shot By Edinburg Police
Man With Knife Shot By Edinburg Police

An Edinburg man remains hospitalized after being shot by Edinburg police in an incident early Sunday morning. A police statement says an officer responded to a weapons call near East Schunior and North 14th streets a little after 5, and encountered a man with a knife.

Police say the suspect attacked, the officer opened fire, and the suspect was rushed to the hospital with several gunshot wounds. Police are not yet releasing the man’s name, and have turned the investigation over to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

