Home WORLD Man With Knives Near Parliament Charged With Terror Offenses
Man With Knives Near Parliament Charged With Terror Offenses
WORLD
0

Man With Knives Near Parliament Charged With Terror Offenses

0
0
Man with knives near Parliament charged with terror offenses
now viewing

Man With Knives Near Parliament Charged With Terror Offenses

OREGON DRIVER’S LICENSE
now playing

Oregon On Track To Be First State With No Gender On License

MEXICO MAP-VERACRUZ HIGHIGHTED
now playing

American Man Slain In Troubled Mexican State Of Veracruz

San Isidro, in the Chilchotla municipality FIREWORKS EXPLOSION
now playing

Fireworks Cache Explodes In Mexico, Killing At Least 12

WENDYS RESTAURANT
now playing

Teen's Plea For Free Wendy's Nuggets Sets Retweet Record

MEDICAL SYMBOL GENERIC
now playing

Study: Side Effects Emerge After Approval For Many US Drugs

SPIRIT AIRLINES
now playing

Judge Orders Pilots To Stop Boycotting Flights

KOFI ANNAN
now playing

Former UN Chief Concerned By Trump's Go-It-Alone Policies

Aaron Juan Saucedo
now playing

Suspect In Phoenix Shootings: 'I'm innocent'

HUMA ABEDIN
now playing

Abedin Didn't Send As Many Emails As Comey Said

BORDER PATROL ARRESTING IMMIGRANTS GENERIC
now playing

Texas Senate OKs Reimbursing Police For Immigration Training

(AP) – A 27-year-old man who was arrested while carrying knives near the U.K. Parliament nearly two weeks ago has been charged with three offenses.

Khalid Mohamed Omar Ali was charged Tuesday with preparation of terrorist acts and unlawful possession of explosive substances.  Counterterrorism officers took Ali into custody on April 27 when he was spotted near Parliament and the prime minister’s Downing Street office. Authorities said he had been under surveillance and had large knives in a backpack when he was detained.

London police say he faces two charges of illegal explosive possession related to activity in Afghanistan in 2012 and one charge of preparing terrorist acts “on or before” April 27.  He is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court in London on Wednesday.

Related posts:

  1. Police Track Down Woman Who Claimed The Causeway Could Collapse
  2. Second San Juan Cop Arrested In Federal Drug Investigation
  3. After Campus Stabbings, Texas House Eases Knife Restrictions
  4. Suspect In Phoenix Shootings: ‘I’m innocent’
Related Posts
MEXICO MAP-VERACRUZ HIGHIGHTED

American Man Slain In Troubled Mexican State Of Veracruz

jsalinas 0
San Isidro, in the Chilchotla municipality FIREWORKS EXPLOSION

Fireworks Cache Explodes In Mexico, Killing At Least 12

jsalinas 0
Chen Guiqiu

China Lawyer’s Family Says US Helped Them Flee

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video