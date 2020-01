Autopsies have been ordered on the bodies of a man and woman found shot inside a home in southwest Brownsville early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a call at around 5 a.m. to the 400 block of Parral Avenue where they found the two victims dead. Killed were 57-year-old Adolfo Garza and 42-year-old Amelia Garza.

Homicide investigators are still working to piece together what happened, but have not indicated they are looking for any suspects.