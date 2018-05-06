Home NATIONAL Manafort Deadline To Answer Tampering Allegation
Manafort Deadline To Answer Tampering Allegation
NATIONAL
0

Manafort Deadline To Answer Tampering Allegation

0
0
PAUL MANAFORT
now viewing

Manafort Deadline To Answer Tampering Allegation

MISS AMERICA SWIMSUIT COMPETITION TO BE DROPPED
now playing

For Miss America, Goals, Not Swimsuits

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES SUPERBOWL WINNERS
now playing

NFL Players Union Says Smaller Events Canceled

HOT CAR DEATH BABY DEATH CAR SEAT
now playing

Baby Dies After Being Left In Vehicle

voter fraud-1
now playing

Suspect In Voter Fraud Case Makes Bail

GTY-SupremeCourt-jrl-170201_12x5_1600
now playing

Supreme Court Tosses Texas Abortion Case

gustavo tijerina sandoval killed javier vega
now playing

Penalty Phase Postponed Again For Man Convicted Of Killing Valley Border Patrol Agent

maxresdefault
now playing

Conservative Icon David Koch Leaving Business, Politics

FILE PHOTO: The flags of Canada Mexico and the U.S. are seen on a lectern before a joint news conference of NAFTA talks in Mexico City
now playing

Trump Prefers Separate Deals With Canada, Mexico To NAFTA

1528172134070
now playing

For Mexican Presidential Hopeful 'AMLO,' 3rd Time A Charm?

download (14)
now playing

Starbucks Chairman Howard Schultz Stepping Down

(AP) – A federal judge in Washington has given former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort until Friday to respond to allegations that he made several attempts to tamper with witnesses in his ongoing prosecution.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson also set a hearing for June 15 where she will consider whether to revoke Manafort’s house arrest and jail him while awaiting trial.

Prosecutors working for special counsel Robert Mueller say Manafort and an associate “repeatedly” contacted two witnesses in an attempt to get them to lie about the nature of lobbying and public relations work he directed on behalf of Ukrainian interests.

Manafort is currently facing charges in two criminal cases that accuse him of bank fraud, tax evasion and acting as an unregistered foreign agent.  He has denied wrongdoing.

Related posts:

  1. Manafort Accused Of Trying To Tamper With Witnesses In Cases
  2. The Latest: Trump Calls Russia Probe ‘Unconstitutional’
  3. Trump Tweets ‘absolute right’ To Pardon Himself
  4. Congress Faces Immigration Showdown, Tension On Tariffs
Related Posts
MISS AMERICA SWIMSUIT COMPETITION TO BE DROPPED

For Miss America, Goals, Not Swimsuits

jsalinas 0
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES SUPERBOWL WINNERS

NFL Players Union Says Smaller Events Canceled

jsalinas 0
maxresdefault

Conservative Icon David Koch Leaving Business, Politics

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video