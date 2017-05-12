Home NATIONAL Manafort Told To Prove He Didn’t Violate Order
Manafort Told To Prove He Didn’t Violate Order
NATIONAL
0

Manafort Told To Prove He Didn’t Violate Order

0
0
Paul Manafort
now viewing

Manafort Told To Prove He Didn’t Violate Order

court-gavel-generic-no-caption-jpg_1577529_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Defense Motions For A Mistrial In John Feit Murder Trial, Judge To Rule Wednesday Morning

homicide-investigatin
now playing

Persons Of Interest Tapped In Woman's Death Outside Los Fresnos

california wildfire 2017
now playing

Thomas Fire Prompts State Of Emergency

GAVEL
now playing

ACLU Disputes Suggestion Of Wrongdoing In Abortion Case

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash
now playing

Conyers' Role In Civil Rights Dominates Reaction

EGYPT WARNS JERUSALEM
now playing

Egypt Warns Of Jerusalem 'repercussions'

police20lights20generic
now playing

Officer Fatally Shoots Man After Woman Threatened

RIO GRANDE RIVER
now playing

Mexican Man Admits To Illegal Border Crossing That Killed 3

DEPORTATIONS BORDER PATROL BORDER WALL
now playing

US Officials Say Trump Has Cast Wider Net For Deportations

Aerial view of the Pentagon, Arlington, VA
now playing

Pentagon: 'Troubling' Lapses In Giving Criminal Data To FBI

(AP) – A federal judge has ordered Paul Manafort to prove that he did not violate a court order, after prosecutors revealed that he has been working on an op-ed essay with a colleague alleged to have ties to Russian intelligence.

In a court filing, prosecutors say the attempt to publish an op-ed appeared to violate an admonishment from the judge last month to refrain from public statements. They are urging the judge to reject Manafort’s petition to alter the terms of his current home confinement.

Manafort is facing felony charges involving allegations of money laundering and other financial crimes related to work in Ukraine. Manafort was working to secure his release from home confinement by posting more than $10 million in bond. He had reached a tentative agreement with the government.

Related posts:

  1. Tribes: Trump’s Monument Order Disrespects Native People
Related Posts
california wildfire 2017

Thomas Fire Prompts State Of Emergency

jsalinas 0
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash

Conyers’ Role In Civil Rights Dominates Reaction

jsalinas 0
ROBERT MUELLER

Mueller Details $3M Spent On Early Months Of Russia Probe

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video