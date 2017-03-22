Home NATIONAL Manafort’s Plan To ‘Greatly Benefit The Putin Government’
Manafort’s Plan To ‘Greatly Benefit The Putin Government’
NATIONAL
0

Manafort’s Plan To ‘Greatly Benefit The Putin Government’

0
0
Paul Manafort
now viewing

Manafort’s Plan To ‘Greatly Benefit The Putin Government’

Syria
now playing

Dozens Dead Or Missing From Airstrike In IS-held North Syria

1490159123876
now playing

Seoul Says NKorea's Latest Missile Test Ends In Failure

170321111604-donald-trump-thumbs-up-capitol-hill-march-12-large-169
now playing

Trump Makes Final Push For Health Care Bill

height.318.no_border.preferPromo.width.480
now playing

3rd Day Of Confirmation Hearings

chemical spill
now playing

Toxic Chemical Leak Forces Evacuation At Brownsville Freight Company

weekly grand lottery texas
now playing

Mission Man Wins Big Lottery Prize

ICE AGENT DEPT HOMELAND SECURITY
now playing

NYC Tells Schools Not To Let In Immigration Agents Without Warrants

court-gavel-generic-no-caption-jpg_1577529_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Brownsville Woman On Trial For 2015 Deadly Hit-And-Run

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
now playing

Beauty And The Beast Will Not Return To Cinemas In Kuwait

MARS-2
now playing

Trump Signs Bill Authorizing NASA Funding, Mars Exploration

(AP) – The Associated Press has learned that President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, secretly worked for a Russian billionaire to advance the interests of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Manafort wrote a 2005 strategy plan that he said “can greatly benefit the Putin Government.” At the time, U.S.-Russia relations under Republican President George W. Bush were growing worse.

Manafort’s arrangement was with Russian aluminum magnate Oleg Deripaska (DARE-uh-poss-kuh), a close Putin ally. Manafort signed a $10 million annual contract beginning in 2006 and maintained a business relationship until at least 2009. The work was described in interviews with people familiar with it and confidential business records obtained by the AP.

Manafort confirmed to the AP that he worked for Deripaska but said the work was being unfairly cast as inappropriate.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Urges Support For Health Care Plan So He Can Move On
  2. Ryan Says Trump Came To Hill To ‘close the deal’
  3. Voucher Plan Begins Rocky Journey Through Texas Legislature
  4. FBI Probing Trump-Russia Links, Wiretap Claims Bogus
Related Posts
170321111604-donald-trump-thumbs-up-capitol-hill-march-12-large-169

Trump Makes Final Push For Health Care Bill

Zack Cantu 0
height.318.no_border.preferPromo.width.480

3rd Day Of Confirmation Hearings

Zack Cantu 0
ICE AGENT DEPT HOMELAND SECURITY

NYC Tells Schools Not To Let In Immigration Agents Without Warrants

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video