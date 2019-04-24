Manager Of Motel Known For Prostitution Charged With Human Trafficking

For the second time in less than a year, McAllen police have arrested the manager of a local motel – this time on a charge of continuous human trafficking.

Police arrested 49-year-old Lucila Saucedo following an investigation that included numerous prostitution stings at the La Casita motel dating back to last summer. Saucedo was first arrested last July on a charge of promoting prostitution. Several prostitutes who had been arrested in the police stings told investigators that they were charged an hourly room rate from Saucedo.

The human trafficking charge against Saucedo is a first-degree felony and carries a penalty of at least 25 years in prison.