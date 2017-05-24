Home TRENDING Manchester Police Arrest Man Near Home Of Bomber
(AP) – Manchester police made an arrest early Wednesday at a house just a 10-minute walk from the home of suicide bomber Salman Abedi.
Omar Alfa Khuri, who lives across the street, said he was awakened at 2:30 a.m. by a loud noise and saw police take away the father of the family that lives there in handcuffs. He said the man is named Adel and is in his 40s, with a wife and several children.
He says “there was a policeman, armed policeman, shouting at my neighbor … and I realized there is something wrong here … they arrested the father, and I think the rest of the family kind of disappeared.”
He said he immediately suspected the arrest might be linked to Monday night’s concert bombing. He said he knew the man from the neighborhood and the mosque.
He says “in the last 15 years, I haven’t seen him in trouble at all. I haven’t seen police come to his house.”

